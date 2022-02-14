Bishop Urges CAN to Begin Registration, Licencing of Pastors

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been urged to urgently begin the registration and licencing of all practicing clerics among its fold across the nation.

According to The Nation, Bishop Seun Adeoye, the General Overseer, Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministries, Rehoboth Arena, said this was to stem the rising cases of fake pastors in the country.

Adeoye, also the Lead Bishop, Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC), Nigeria, made the plea in a statement on the 70th birthday of Bishop Gideon Folahanmi, one of the Church leaders in the state.

He said that the registration and licencing of pastors became necessary in view of the rising spate of fake pastors in the country.

Adeoye decried the social media platforms, which he said, had hindered access and voice to many of the fake pastors, who “emit foul odour and vomit dirt from their bowels in the name of prophesies”.

According to him, today, we are surrounded by the so-called men and women of God, declaring fake prophesies, spreading unbiblical doctrines, engaging in all manners of immoral behaviour and undertaking all sorts of rituals at the altar.

“Although these false pastors are in the minority, they are dangerous to the church and the society.

“They dupe in the name of God. They cause havocs to the church and so much pain and shame to true Christians. They are worse than bandits.

“These wolves should be identified, exposed and disgraced. These shafts must be separated from the wheat.

“They are not called by our Lord to preach the gospel, but they see the church as a means of livelihood to serve the gods of their bellies.

“Therefore, these bad ones must give way to allow the gospel of Christ to flourish. CAN leaders should embark on urgent cleansing by registering and licencing all genuine men and women of God in its fold.

“By this, we can easily identify the evil ones and help deliver victims from their wickedness,” he said

Adeoye, who is also the spokesman, World Bishops’ Council (WBC), Africa, said CAN leaders should be ready to come out boldly to deny anyone engaging in satanic activities.

“Any of such pastors, whose behaviour was found wanting or inimical to the wellbeing of the Body of Christ should be deregistered.

“Enough of this nonsense in the name of God,” he said.

Adeoye praised Folahanmi for his service of over 50 years in the vineyard of God, saying that testimonies from people about his life clearly indicated that the 70-year-old cleric had served God with all sincerity.

____

