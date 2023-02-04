BREAKING: One Dies As Soldiers Shoot At Ibadan Protesters

Soldiers have reportedly shot one of the youths protesting the fuel and naira notes scarcity in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Punch reports.

The protests which happened across the major cities of the state grounded activities and had youths carrying placards expressing their grievances on the situation since Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the shooting incident happened in the early hours of Saturday after men of the Nigerian army were deployed on the street to douse the tension in the state.

We saw soldiers’ vehicles pass through Brent, and all they heard we heard were gunshots.

“Everyone ran for their lives; some lay on the floor to prevent stray bullets.”

The eyewitness added that there was also a female casualty in the shootout who is currently receiving treatment at Lafia Hospital in the NNPC area.

All efforts to reach the state command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, for comments on the shootout proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

