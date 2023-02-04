Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: One Dies As Soldiers Shoot At Ibadan Protesters

Published

Soldiers have reportedly shot one of the youths protesting the fuel and naira notes scarcity in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Punch reports.

The protests which happened across the major cities of the state grounded activities and had youths carrying placards expressing their grievances on the situation since Friday.

According to an eyewitness, the shooting incident happened in the early hours of Saturday after men of the Nigerian army were deployed on the street to douse the tension in the state.

We saw soldiers’ vehicles pass through Brent, and all they heard we heard were gunshots.

“Everyone ran for their lives; some lay on the floor to prevent stray bullets.”

The eyewitness added that there was also a female casualty in the shootout who is currently receiving treatment at Lafia Hospital in the NNPC area.

All efforts to reach the state command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, for comments on the shootout proved abortive as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Protesters Take To Streets In Ibadan, Delta Over Naira Scarcity

A Wema Bank branch in Ibadan, Oyo State, was vandalised by irate mob protesting naira scarcity, on Friday. The protesters barricaded major roads across...

22 hours ago

News

PDP Chieftains Shun Makinde, Hold Rally for Atiku in Ibadan

Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have shunned Governor Seyi Makinde by organising a rally for its presidential candidate, Atiku...

January 5, 2023

News

Court Nullifies Igboho’s N20 Billion Judgement Against DSS

Justice Muslim Hassan of the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal, Oyo State Tuesday, nullified the N20 billion exemplary and aggravated damages awarded...

August 30, 2022

News

Soldiers Grumble Over Unpaid July Salaries, Slam Buhari

Amid biting inflation and rising hunger in the country, some personnel of the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force, on Tuesday night, complained about...

August 3, 2022

Copyright ©