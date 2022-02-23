Barrister-Mahdi-Aliyu-Gusau

BREAKING: Senator Hassan Nominated as Zamfara State Deputy Governor

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has nominated Senator Muhammad Hassan Nasiha as the deputy governor of the northwestern state, Channels Television reports.

At the resumed plenary, the speaker of the House, Nasiru Mua’zu, read a letter from the state Governor Bello Matawalle nominating Senator Muhammad as the deputy governor of Zamfara State

Hassan was nominated hours after Mahdi Gusau’s impeachment on Wednesday. Senator Hassan is representing Zamfara Central Senatorial district.

More to follow…



