Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: Supreme Court Adjourns Case On Naira Swap Till February 22

Published

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has adjourned the suit on Naira Swap policy to February 22, to allow it consolidate all cases on the matter emanating from nine more States of the Federation seeking to be joined in the suit.

Nine more states have been joined as parties in the suit initially filed by Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State governments challenging the legality of the Naira swap policy of the federal government.

In a ruling on Wednesday, a seven-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, the apex court joined the attorneys-general of Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River and Sokoto States as co-plaintiffs, while the attorneys-general of Edo and Bayelsa States were joined as co-respondents.

The court has, however, fixed hearing of the case to February 22.

Consequently, the court ordered the original plaintiffs and the respondents, the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice to amend the processes already filed to reflect the new parties.

Details later…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Verdicts: Blame Political Parties Not Justices, Supreme Court Tells Prof Kperogi, Others

The Supreme Court of Nigeria, at the weekend, warned against what it called unguarded statements targeted at the integrity of the apex court and...

4 days ago

News

INEC’s Deregistration of 22 Parties Stands, Says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday in Abuja upheld the deregistration of 22 political parties carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission,...

March 26, 2022

News

‘My Case Has a Bold Made-in-Nigeria Stamp On It’, Orji Kalu Reacts

Former Abia State governor ,Orji Uzor Kalu, has reacted to the supreme court judgement nullifying his conviction. He thanked his supporters for their prayers...

May 8, 2020

News

Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s Conviction

The Supreme Court has nullified the judgment which convicted the former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu. A seven-man panel of the apex...

May 8, 2020

Copyright ©