Brighton Battle Back To Hold Marseille, West Ham Set English Record In Europe

Brighton fought back to secure their first Europa League point in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Marseille on Thursday as West Ham won 2-1 at Freiburg to set a new record unbeaten streak in Europe for an English team.

Managerless Rangers slumped to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at Aris Limassol, while the gloom around Dutch giants Ajax was not lifted by a 1-1 draw at AEK Athens.

Brighton’s 3-2 home defeat to AEK in their first ever European encounter left Roberto De Zerbi’s men needing to get something from their trip to the Stade Velodrome.

Marseille have struggled so far this season but went 2-0 up thanks to two goals in two minutes.

Chancel Mbemba swept the French side into the lead before a slip from Brighton captain Lewis Dunk allowed Jordan Veretout to make it 2-0.

Brighton seemed destined for a third consecutive defeat in all competitions, but the momentum swung when Pascal Gross was picked out by Kaoru Mitoma to halve the arrears.

Joao Pedro then levelled from the penalty spot after Tariq Lamptey had been upended inside the box two minutes from time to leave both sides still in the hunt in Group B.

AEK are the surprise leaders of the section on four points after coming from behind against Ajax.

The four-time European champions are sitting just outside the relegation zone of the Dutch league table, but went in front through Steven Bergwijn’s penalty.

Croatian defender Domagoj Vida equalised for the Greeks 15 minutes from time.

Historic Hammers

The longest unbeaten run by an English side in European history.

West Ham are well on course for the last 16 after stretching their unbeaten run in Europe to 17 games.

Lucas Paqueta put the Europa Conference League winners in front after just eight minutes with a towering header.

Roland Sallai levelled for Freiburg early in the second-half.

But the Hammers were not to be denied as Nayef Aguerd headed home James Ward-Prowse’s corner.

Rangers did not get any reaction from the sacking of Michael Beale as the Glasgow giants were shocked in Cyprus.

Former Gers midfielder Steven Davis took temporary charge but could only oversee Aris registering their first ever European group stage victory.

Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Shavy Babicka scored on a famous night for the Cypriots as Abdallah Sima’s header proved nothing more than a consolation for Rangers.

All four sides in Group C are now on three points after Real Betis bounced back from their 1-0 defeat to Rangers with a 2-1 win over Sparta Prague.

Tournament favourites Liverpool are in action later on Thursday when they host Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield.

