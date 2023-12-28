Chief Dr Emeka Charles Kalu Conferred With Chieftancy Title

Abia state born philanthropist and Chief Executive Officer( CEO) STERCOLL GROUP has been Conferred with a Chieftancy Title by His Royal Majesty Dr. Eze Ugonwanne M.C Ngene (JP) Ezeike IV Nibo.

The occasion was graced by prominent Nigerians from all works of life.

Amongst the prominent Nigerians was the governor of Anambra state , Dr Charles Soludo who was ably represented.

Ezeike IV Nibo while conferring the Chieftancy Title of Kalu described him as a man of many sides who have traveled far and near and has bring development to his people.

His Majesty took out time to describe the examplary roles of Dr Kalu and urged others to emulate him.

Other Nigerians and family members of Dr Kalu also praised him for his act of philanthropy that has continued to elevate life’s of the common man.

