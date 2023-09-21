CJN Bemoans Consistent Upsurge In Political Cases

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has expressed worry over the sizable number of cases judges are required to handle each day, particularly those with a political bent.

During the swearing-in of recently appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, Justice Ariwoola made a statement.

In addition, the CJN stated that fewer lawsuits and a stronger focus on alternative dispute resolution procedures would lighten the pressure on the judges and help save precious resources.

The chief justice advised the jurists to uphold their reputation and flee from temptations which might come with juicy gifts.

Following the practice direction of the Court of Appeal, which allows the appellate court 90 justices, the swearing-in of nine justices brings the number of judges from 71 to 80.

