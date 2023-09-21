Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

CJN Bemoans Consistent Upsurge In Political Cases

Published

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, has expressed worry over the sizable number of cases judges are required to handle each day, particularly those with a political bent.

During the swearing-in of recently appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, Justice Ariwoola made a statement.

In addition, the CJN stated that fewer lawsuits and a stronger focus on alternative dispute resolution procedures would lighten the pressure on the judges and help save precious resources.

The chief justice advised the jurists to uphold their reputation and flee from temptations which might come with juicy gifts.

Following the practice direction of the Court of Appeal, which allows the appellate court 90 justices, the swearing-in of nine justices brings the number of judges from 71 to 80.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

CJN Not Under DSS Investigation – Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has dismissed an insinuation that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was subjected to interrogation by...

December 7, 2022

News

Nigeria in Perilous Times – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has decried the increasing rate of crimes and hardship in the country, saying the nation...

November 29, 2022

News

I’m Happy Makinde is Among G5 Govs – CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, backed his kinsman and Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his membership of the G5, also known...

November 25, 2022

News

2023: CJN Swears in Election Petition Tribunal Members

The Chief Justice of the Federation (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has sworn in members of the Election Petition Tribunal for the 2023 general elections....

November 7, 2022

Copyright ©