CSO applaud NSCDC for uncovering mother of all bunkering in Rivers State

In furtherance to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directives to end oil bunkering in Nigeria, a Civil Society Organization celebrates the Nigerian Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) for uncovering mother of all bunkering in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday says it has uncovered 50 reservoirs ladened with about 500,000 litres of stolen crude oil, in 10 illegal refining sites in Rivers State.

At a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, National coordinator STAND UP NIGERIA, Sunday Attah says the discovery of 50 reservoirs with 500,000 liters of stolen crude and arrest of 5 oil thieves can be described as a landmark achievement of the corps.

Attah specifically commended the NSCDC Commandant-General, Dr. Ahmed Audi, mni, OFR for the feat, saying that the success recorded will go a long way to improve the economy of the country.

“We make bold to say that Audi has worked assiduously in the fight against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering. The menace has reduced especially in the South-South and South-East.

“He has eliminated the soot that was disturbing states in the Niger Delta as a result of the success against illegal bunkering in the area.”

The group also applauded the Special Intelligence Squad, SIS headed by DC Apollos S. Dandaura who on credible intelligence swung into action and this can only be achieved by the continuous tactical training and retraining of men and officers of the Unit.

Thanking the Commandant General, Attah said the Special Intelligence Squad who have been working relentlessly across the states of the federation to combat the menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products, crude oil theft, vandalism of railway lines amongst others have positioned the corps as the number one security agency in the fight against oil theft.

He added, “We understand the level of commitment and hard work it may have cost the Corps to achieve this, we are proud of your efforts and commitment to service as demonstrated”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.