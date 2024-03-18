CSO Chief urges security agencies to collaborate with NSCDC to tackle insecurity

As Nigeria continue to factor ways to tackle insecurity, a civil society organization chief and security expert Sunday Attah has called for effective collaboration among security operatives to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country.

Attah made the call on Monday at a press conference in Abuja stressing that synergy among security operatives was crucial for addressing insecurity in the country.

It would be recalled that Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) recently in Jaji reiterated the urgent need for a paradigm shift towards enhanced multi-agency collaboration to successfully tackle the contemporary security challenges.

Attah, while backing the call by the NSCDC boss said such collaboration will make security operatives tackle challenges of insecurity as indivisible entity; noting that no single security agency can do the work alone.

He lauded the NSCDC boss for the training and retraining of personnel of the NSCDC in intelligence gathering and proactive response to security threats.

Attah said under Audi, the NSCDC has metamorphosed as a key player in the nation’s security architecture, urging the security chiefs to collaborate with the Corps and take advantage of the experiences its personnel have garnered from various training programmes.

“Other security chiefs should as a matter of facts not shy away but consult the Commandant General of Civil defense corps, Audi who is grounded in internal security affairs”.

“He is a man who have shown professionalism and have written his name in the sand of time as one whose transparent and able leadership has changed some narratives in the mechanism of internal security”.

The CSO chief said to be able to addressed the insecurity challenges, sharing of intelligence and data is key.

He said, “we have followed activities of the NSCDC for years and can say proudly say that the various training programmes and improved welfare for the personnel of the Corps under Dr Audi as been a game changer.

