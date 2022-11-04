Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business News

Diddy Backed Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover, Invested $10 Million

Published

Sean 'Diddy' Combs | Photo: Richard Burdett

Rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was among the investors who helped Elon Musk buy Twitter, according to sources close to the musician-mogul cited by TMZ.

The musician, 53, is said to have invested over $10 million for Musk’s $44 billion takeover, joining the likes of Saudi Arabian Prince Awaleed bin Talal and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey in the reported list of the Tesla boss’s backers.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s 8-figure investment, is part of the musician’s strategy which always revolves around “having a seat at the table to represent.”

A possible Diddy-Musk connection in relation to Twitter emerged earlier this year during the discovery phase of Musk’s protracted legal battle against Twitter, in which three texts exchanged between the pair were among just four messages disclosed by Musk’s lawyers during a vital period in May, The Washington Post reported.

The pair were also spotted in the same month sitting near one another in the front row of a Dave Chappelle show at the Hollywood Bowl.

Read the full report at TMZ.

 

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

Business News

Twitter Temporarily Closes Offices as Mass Layoffs Begin

Twitter Inc temporarily closed its offices and cut workers’ access to internal systems on Friday after telling employees they would be informed by email...

5 hours ago

News

Twitter to Charge $20 Monthly For Verification Badge

It has been revealed that the microblogging site, Twitter, has intentions to enforce a fine on the verified users of its platform, Daily Trust...

4 days ago

News

Twitter Now in Sane Hands, Says Trump

Former President Donald Trump, on Friday, hailed the sale of Twitter to tech billionaire Elon Musk, saying he was pleased the platform was “now...

October 28, 2022

News

Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter, Fires Executives

Elon Musk took control of Twitter and fired its top executives late Thursday in a deal that puts one of the leading platforms for...

October 28, 2022

Copyright ©