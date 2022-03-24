EFCC Frees Obiano After Six Days in Detention, Seizes Passport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday evening released a former governor of Anambra State on an administrative bail, Daily Trust reports.

An official at the commission, who confirmed the development to our correspondent, disclosed that Obiano’s “passport was seized by the anti-graft agency as part of his bail conditions.”

The spokesman for the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comments as of the time of filing this report.

Obiano, was nabbed on Thursday at about 8:30pm by the anti-graft agency at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, hours after he left office and handed over to the new Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo.

He was reportedly on his way to the United States of America when he was apprehended.

He was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of N5 billion Sure-P money, N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash, as well as some inflated contracts.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.