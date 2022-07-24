Ekiti Election: SERAP Sues INEC For Failing to Prosecute Vote-Buyers

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a suit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for “failing to prosecute those suspected of vote-buying and electoral bribery during the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election.”

According to reports, there was a brazen pattern of vote-buying in several polling units during the last Ekiti governorship election.

In the suit filed last Friday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to seek and obtain detailed information about reports of vote-buying by the three leading political parties in the 2022 Ekiti State governorship election.”

SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to promptly and effectively prosecute those arrested, and to bring to justice anyone who sponsored, aided and abetted them.”

