Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Emefiele Sneaks Into Nigeria Amidst Fear of Arrest

Published

Embattled Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly returned to the country, on Wednesday, amidst growing rumour that he will be arrested by the Department of State Service, Punch reports.

Emefiele has left the country for several weeks following the investigation of several allegations against him, including corruption and terrorism financing.

Recall that the DSS had quietly sought a court order to arrest Mr Emefiele but the Federal High Court, Abuja rejected their request.

In the application, the DSS wanted the court to order the arrest of the CBN governor over alleged “acts of financing terrorism, fraudulent activities and economic crimes of national security dimension.”

The DSS filed the application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2255/2022 at the court on 7 December 2022.

Mr Emefiele was the sole defendant in the suit which was filed ‘ex parte’, meaning Mr Emefiele was not notified of the suit.

According to a source that spoke with an online news platform, Premium Times, the CBN governor got the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari for two weeks of leave which expired Tuesday.

“His holidays finished on Tuesday so he has to report to work on Wednesday,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the online news platform further reported that Mr Emefiele is planning to leave the country again very soon, afraid the secret police could eventually arrest him amidst the continuous power play at the Federal Government.

“He is trying to leave within the next few days on the pretence of attending the annual World Economic Forum,” their source said.

However, attempts to reach out to the Senior Special Assistant to the president on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, and the spokesperson for the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, for comments were abortive as of press time on Thursday afternoon.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Failed Attempt to Frame Emefiele, Assault on Rule of Law, Buhari – ACJHR

A Civil Society Organization, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the failed attempt to frame CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for...

January 5, 2023

News

CBN Spends N800 Billion on Currency Production, Destruction

The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria, Aisha Ahmad, has said the amount spent on maintaining the naira has increased by...

December 25, 2022

Big Story

We Don’t Know Quantities of New Notes Printed – CBN

Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Financial Stability, Aisha Ahmad, has said she does not know the quantities of...

December 22, 2022

News

‘Bullion Van’ Politicians After CBN – PDP Campaign

The Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council has said ambitious politicians that run activities with bullion vans are the ones after the Governor of Central Bank...

December 21, 2022

Copyright ©