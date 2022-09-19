Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Evans Sentenced to 21-Year Imprisonment for Kidnapping

Published

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday sentenced kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, and his co-defendant, Victor Aduba, to 21 years imprisonment for kidnapping one Sylvanus Hafia.

They were accused of conspiring and kidnapping Sylvanus Ahanonu Hafia at about 5:30 pm on June 23, 2014, at Kara Street, Amuwo Odofin in Lagos and were alleged to have captured and detained Hafia and demanded a ransom of $2m.

But they pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

The judge held that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to other aspiring kidnappers.

More details shortly…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

Lagos Court Jails Lawyer for Two Years Over N4 Million Fraud

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has convicted and sentenced a legal practitioner, Taiwo Oreagba, to two...

August 30, 2022

News

Kidnapping: Court Fixes Sept. 19 for Judgment in Evans’ Trial

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has fixed September 19, 2022 for judgment in the suit filed...

August 27, 2022

Breaking News

Actor Baba Ijesha sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Thursday sentenced actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha to 16 years...

July 14, 2022

News

My Statement Was Under Duress, SARS Officials Tortured Me, Evans Tells Court

Suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans says his confessional statement after his arrest last year (2017), was given under duress. At...

October 27, 2018

Copyright ©