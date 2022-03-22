Ex-Senate President Wabara Sacked Hours After Calling For Zoning in Abia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has fired a former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara, as the Chairman Governing Council of Abia State University, Daily Trust reports.

His sack was announced a few hours after he addressed the press, demanding micro zoning of the Governorship ticket to Abia North Senatorial district and warning that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may take over the state in 2023.

The former Senate President had said: “No single person has the authority to decide the next governor of the state.

“The party caucus, elders and stakeholders will have to meet. Gov. Ikpeazu’s successor may be micro zoned by the governor but that should only happen after the right thing has been done in line with the constitution of our great party which is macro zoning to Ukwa or Abia North”.

The statements displeased the governor, according to some of his associates who spoke to our correspondent in confidence.

A few hours later, the governor sacked him. Ikpeazu, who is the Visitor to Abia State University Uturu, has approved the dissolution of the governing council of the university with immediate effect.

The governor went ahead to approve the immediate reconstitution of the new governing council.

