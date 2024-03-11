Faith Morey Launches Charity Organization “For Charity Okachi”

Philanthropist Faith Morey has launched a foundation called ” For Charity Okachi” in honour of her late grandmother.

Morey’s grandmother Late Mrs Charity Okachi was a public teacher for over 30 years before her demise.

Morey philanthropist and reality TV star shared a video announcing it on her Instagram while revealing that she has been working on it for a while.

Morey started with helping students from the school her late grandmother taught, Sangana Primary School, Port Harcourt, and progressed to other schools in the state.

Faith Morey has provided school uniforms and shoes for over 156 students in Sangana primary school, paid examination and Inter-House sports fees for 32 students in sangana primary school, gave 5 volunteer teachers to the school, provided JAMB forms for students of Oromineke girls secondary school, renovated and re-designed some classrooms in Port Harcourt state primary school, and sponsored 2024 Inter-House Sports for Port Harcourt state primary school.

Faith through her foundation is also currently working on some ongoing and proposed projects in Rivers state.

Apart from helping public school students in Port Harcourt, Faith Morey also said she is willing to give more people outside Rivers state more educational opportunities through the foundation.

“The name is very emotional to me because it is in memory of my grandma who raised me Charity Okachi. We started projects with working with Sangana which my grandma actually taught for 30+ years.”

“With our first project, we realize that there were a lot more we can do as individuals to the school. The project initially started when we were talking about providing solar panels to the school but when we looked at the school, the school needed more and indepth help.”

“One was school uniforms, looking and seeing what they were actually wearing broke our hearts especially mine because when I was much younger I remember I was bullied or mocked because I didn’t have a proper uniform or the newer version of the uniform.”

“Most of these kids are kids from poor backgrounds not even middle class backgrounds.“ she said.

