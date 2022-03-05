Fuel Scarcity: Nigerians Slept in Filling Stations Before Buhari Was Elected – Femi Adesina

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to The President on Media and Publicity, has said the problem of fuel scarcity predates the current administration, Daily Trust reports.

For over a month, there have been long fuel queues across the country, with a litre of petrol selling above the official N165 official rate in many instances.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had, in February, cited importation of contaminated petrol as reason for the scarcity.

In his weekly article, Adesina said Nigerians faced similar challenges before Buhari took office.

In the piece titled “Knock, Knock, Who’s There”, he said Nigerians had slept in petrol stations, severally, queuing for fuel.

“It’s obviously not the easiest of times in our country currently, with severe fuel scarcity exacerbating the other existential challenges we have been coping with. In some areas, there’s no fuel, no electricity, thus translating to severe energy crisis.”

“There were cases of bad fuel before in this country. We slept for days, weeks on end at petrol stations, queuing for fuel. We survived. We will survive again. Las las.

“Yet some other people have children, wards, dependents, relations in Ukraine, currently being bombarded by Russia. I have one, daughter of a family friend. When I spoke with her last week, she was hiding in a bunker, talking in whispers.

“But amidst it all, no fuel, no electricity, anxiety about Ukraine, general insecurity, Government continues to work. The Heavens won’t fall, and sanity would be restored. The current situation is called SNAFU: Situation Normal All Fouled Up. Normalcy will definitely return. “Be patient, my soul. Thou hath suffered worse than this.” (Thomas Holcroft).

“Are you like King Lear at his gloomy worst? I’ve come to knock on your door. Are you saturnine and lugubrious ‘cos there’s no fuel, no light, no power? ‘Dem go reach bed power no dey, shuffering and smiling,’ Fela Anikulapo-Kuti had sang long ago.

“Be patient my soul, thou hath suffered worse than this.” There were cases of bad fuel before in this country. We slept for days, weeks on end at petrol stations, queuing for fuel. We survived. We will survive again. Las las.

“I’ve come to knock and ring and tap on your door today, to remind you that it is not all doom and gloom in our country. However overcast the sky is, there’s always a shimmer of light.

“Fuel crisis will come and go. The energy crisis will be resolved. Nigerians who appreciate good things will be made happy progressively.

“That is is why I’m knocking on your door. Ringing on your bell. Tapping on your window too. And if you don’t come out to enjoy the bright moonlight, “I’m gonna knock and ring and tap until you do.”

