Gov Kefas Assures Of Adequate Security At Festive Season

The Taraba State governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, has reiterated his assurance on the provision of adequate security during the holidays season. He enjoined citizens to always be vigilant but very confident of his administration purposeful plans to secure the state for all.

In a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello, Kefas said although security concerns are global in nature, with all sorts of domino effects, local efforts are pivotal in addressing the menace. He said his government is taking security matters seriously in the face of the fears faced by citizens. He noted that the newly elected local government chairmen have been adequately briefed on the roles they are to play to secure communities.

According to him, government is working round the clock with all the relevant security agents to continously monitor the situation. He said citizens can be rest assured of his commitment to their overall safety which he considers his number one duty.

Speaking further on the various measures taken, the governor stressed the need for citizens to be partners in security. He said a collective approach is the best way to effective security. He commended the roles of the traditional institutions, youth and women groups across the state. He pledged to always work in synergy with the local units in winning the war against banditry.

Wishing the citizens a joyous holiday season, the governor said the security agencies would not shirk from their roles in providing the much needed surveillance and information gathering during the festive seasons.

