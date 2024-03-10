Gov Kefas felicitates with Muslims, calls for prayers at Ramadan

Taraba state governor, Dr Agbu Kefas has felicitated with Muslim faithfuls in the state and around the world as they get set for the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking on Sunday, Dr. Kefas noted that the exercise is a strong pillar of the Islamic faith that instills more obedience and deepens the principle of sacrifice. He urged Muslims to pray for the prosperity of the state and the peace of the nation generally. He said more than ever before the nation is faced with daunting challenges with its economy and security amidst other crisis.

The governor further noted that religious tolerance is at the core of any meaningful progress, stressing the need to be one another keepers. He commended the harmony existing in the state between the faiths, noting that “our diversities as a people is divinely ordained and is now the source of our great unity.”

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser

Media and Digital Communications

