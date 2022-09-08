Hushpuppi Seeks Lighter Sentence For His Crimes

Nigerian internet fraudster facing trial in the United States of America, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi has claimed to be one of the best cleaners in the prison where he has been remanded since his arrest in 2021.

Peoples Gazette reports that Hushpuppi’s record which was revealed as part of his memorandum countering sentencing recommendations of prosecutors showed he cleaned well and related well with other inmates.

It was learnt that his report card for Central Valley workshop for prisoners showed between July 2021 when he enrolled and November 2021 when he completed work that Hushpuppi put up “very good” in attitude, quality of work, dependability and productivity.

The internet fraudster has therefore appealed to US Judge Otis Wright to temper justice with mercy and hand him a lighter jail term after scoring high in the cleaning activities.

Hushpuppi’s lawyer, Louis Shapiro wrote in the memorandum submitted on the 5th of this month that “He is currently working within his prison cleaning windows and showers—for which he has received great personal evaluations.”

It was gathered that the prosecution and defence have been arguing over the appropriate sentencing for him.

Whereas the prosecution led by assistant U.S. attorney Khaldoun Shobaki demanded 11 years in prison and $2.2 million in restitution and fines, Shapiro said his client had become a changed person in prison and should be handed a lighter sentence of about two years in prison.

Shapiro further noted Hushpuppi has three minor children in London, U.S. and Dubai to care for, as well as his ailing parents in Nigeria.

Hushpuppi was first arrested in Dubai in June 2020 and later transferred to the prison in the U.S. as his trial continued.

The presiding Judge, Wright is scheduled to hear the sentencing arguments of the prosecution and defence of Hushpuppi on September 21 before delivering his judgment in the matter.

