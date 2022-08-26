Connect with us

Inibehe Effiong Regains Freedom After 30-Day Detention

Human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong has been released from prison, The Nation reports.

The lawyer, who was sentenced to one-month imprisonment, regained freedom from the Uyo prison on Friday morning.

The Akwa Ibom Chief Judge Ekaette Obot sentenced Effiong to 30-day imprisonment on 27 July, for alleged contempt of court.

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed Effiong’s release.

He said: “Inibehe Effiong has been released from unjust imprisonment in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

“The popular human rights attorney is as defiant as ever. He left prison with 17 inmates languishing in prison. He remains defiant as ever! #revolutionnow”

Effiong, in a live video after his release, was seen walking with supporters chanting “Freedom cometh by struggle”.

Effiong said: “For me, like I’ve always said, history will vindicate the just. Well I’ve just finished my one-month appointment with destiny.

“I came to the custodial centre to follow the path of my ancestors, and those who sacrificed their comfort in order to defend their conviction.

“I consider it an honor to be incarcerated for standing by the truth. I thank the Olumide Akpata-led administration, and other lawyers who fought to vindicate me.”

