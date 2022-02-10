IPOB Warns Against Defaming Kanu’s Lawyer

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned one Emeka Ugwuonye against defaming and distracting its legal luminary, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor, The Nation reports.

The group accused Ugwuonye, who it termed as attention seeker of being hired by enemies of its struggle, to distract the legal representative, describing his mission as dead on arrival.

A statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful urged the public to discountenance Ugwuonye’s ranting and distractions.

IPOB also demanded Ugwuonye desist from making further derogatory remarks against its lead Counsel and retrace his steps.

The statement reads: “We wish to urge members of the public to discountenance the ranting and distractions by one Emeka Ugwuonye, an attention seeker who is bent on defaming and distracting our legal luminary, Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

“We know the mission of this man who has been hired by the enemies of our struggle to distract our honourable legal representative but his mission is dead on arrival.

“We wish to put it to this man that he cannot succeed in his evil mission by writing fiction against our most respected lawyer.

“Emeka Ugwuonye is aware that IPOB can never hire him no matter how much he schemes. IPOB only goes for the erudite, tried and trusted legal luminaries.

“Emeka Ugwuonye should know that he is playing with liquid fire with the way he is going. We demand that he must immediately desist from making further derogatory remarks against our lead Counsel and retrace his steps as IPOB will not tolerate any further distraction to our hardworking lawyer so he can concentrate on his job.

“A word is enough for the wise.”

____

