It’s My Turn To Be Senate President, Kalu Declares

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared intention to contest Senate presidency in the 10th National Assembly, Daily Trust reports

Kalu, who has won re-election to represent Abia North in the Red Chamber, disclosed this Tuesday while briefing newsmen at the National Assembly.

Kalu told reporters that it was his turn to become Senate President being a ranking lawmaker and from the South East.

He said, “If I’m elected Senate President, I will be team Nigeria. I’m going to work for every corner of Nigeria.

“I schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State. I started my business in Lagos and spread it across all state capitals. My first name will be team Nigeria, my last name will be team Nigeria.

“Remember, I’m the only former governor who has never changeg phone line more than 20 years ago. I’m still be willing to maintain that telephone number to answer all my calls. I’m not going to switch off my phones because I’m Senate President. I’m hoping that Nigerians will pray for me to become Senate President because it’s my turn.”

The ruling APC maintained majority in the Senate, having secured 57 seats. Some of its senators eyeing Senate presidency have been lobbying their colleagues to seek their support.

Aside Kalu, who has publicly declared interest in the position, Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) Sani Musa (Niger), Barau Jibrin (Kano) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) are also said to be interested in the coveted office.

The final candidates for the position will largely be determined by zoning.

APC leadership said it has not zoned the Senate presidency.

Some pundits believe that it is likely that APC might zone the post to the South for power balance, especially after its Muslim-Muslim ticket triggered outrage from some quarters, especially the Christian community.

