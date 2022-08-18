Connect with us

Japan Confirms 231,499 New COVID-19 Cases

Published

Japan has confirmed 231,499 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first daily tally above 200,000 in six days and a decrease of 18,853 from a week before.

New cases hit records in 15 of the country’s 47 prefectures, including Aichi and Kagoshima. There were 286 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across the country.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 13 from Tuesday to 627, according to the health ministry.

In Tokyo, 29,416 new cases were reported, a decline of 4,827 from a week before. There were 25 new fatalities.

The number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by one from Tuesday to 35. The seven-day average of new cases shrank 17.7 pct from a week before to 24,889.

____

