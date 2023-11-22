Kogi Election: Bello Vows To Sack Kogi East LG Chairmen For Poll Defeat

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yayaha Bello has queried eight out of the nine Local Government Chairmen in the Eastern Senatorial District of the state following their failure to deliver a single local government to the All Progressives Congress during the just concluded Governorship election, Punch reports.

The chairmen include those of Omala, Ofu, Dekina, Ankpa, Olamaboro, Ibaji, Igalame/Odolu and Idah local government areas.

Investigations reveal that the query was a fallout of the stakeholders’ meeting with members of the party which was held last week after the poll where the governor who spoke extempore expressed “disappointment with the Chairmen for not living up to expectations” despite being mobilised to deliver their local government areas for the party.

As a result, he asked them to explain why the party performed badly in their respective council areas which are the aforementioned LGAs in spite of being mobilised to provide transportation and other logistics for the people before and during the election.

A source at the event informed revealed that the visibly angry Governor also expressed his deep disappointment in the Chairmen for allegedly collecting unspecified sums of money from the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaib Abubarkar Audu under the guise of “mobilisation votes” from him, even after the huge amount of monies given to them at the Government House before the election day.

Worse still, Bello noted that they still failed to deliver the necessary votes as APC only managed to win in the Bassa LGA.

“The implications of this is that the mobilisation fund ended up in private pockets and was not used for the purpose it was meant for,” the miffed Governor was quoted to have said.

He was equally said to have told the members present at the meeting that a questionnaire would be sent to them, which they should mandatorily submit by midday of Tuesday.

The tenure of the chairmen expires on December 12, 2023, however, it was further gathered that they may be sent packing before the day, even as there are talks that they may be forced to refund the mobilisation funds they collected before the election.

