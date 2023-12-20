Lalong Sworn In As Senator After 4-Month Ministerial Stint

Former Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Simon Lalong has been sworn in as the senator representing Plateau South senatorial district.

He was sworn-in on Wednesday by the Senate Clerk, Chinedu Akubueze, at the commencement of plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Lalong’s inauguration followed his resignation from the federal executive council, where he served as Labour minister for about four months.

On Tuesday, he officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

The Court of Appeal had sacked Napoleon Bali (PDP) and declared Lalong (APC) the duly elected senator representing Plateau South and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong, a former Plateau State governor, said after extensive consultations, it has become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Lalong promised to continue to serve his people by providing quality representation in the Red Chamber.

“My constituents will not be disappointed in me,” assured Lalong, who was accompanied to the Senate by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje.

____

