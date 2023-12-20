Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lalong Sworn In As Senator After 4-Month Ministerial Stint

Published

Former Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Simon Lalong has been sworn in as the senator representing Plateau South senatorial district.

He was sworn-in on Wednesday by the Senate Clerk, Chinedu Akubueze, at the commencement of plenary presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Lalong’s inauguration followed his resignation from the federal executive council, where he served as Labour minister for about four months.

On Tuesday, he officially tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu.

The Court of Appeal had sacked Napoleon Bali (PDP) and declared Lalong (APC) the duly elected senator representing Plateau South and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him the Certificate of Return.

Lalong, a former Plateau State governor, said after extensive consultations, it has become expedient for him to proceed and take his seat at the Red Chambers to continue to contribute to the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.

Speaking after his swearing-in, Lalong promised to continue to serve his people by providing quality representation in the Red Chamber.

“My constituents will not be disappointed in me,” assured Lalong, who was accompanied to the Senate by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdullahi Ganduje.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Lalong: As a Catholic, I’m Proud to Lead APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Campaign

The Director-General (DG) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has said that he remains a...

August 10, 2022

News

Plateau: Assembly Gives Gov. Lalong Two-Week Ultimatum to End Killings

Plateau State House of Assembly has given Governor Simon Lalong two weeks to address the security challenges bedeviling the state. Philip Dasun, Chairman, House...

August 28, 2021

News

25 Persons Confirmed Killed in Plateau Attack

Twenty-Five persons were confirmed killed and 14 injured along Rukuba road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state on Saturday morning. The...

August 15, 2021

News

Governors Kick Against Buhari’s Executive Order

Governors on Tuesday rejected the Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari for the implementation of financial autonomy for state Legislature and Judiciary. They clarified...

April 15, 2021

Copyright ©