Miracles as Healing Streams Live Crusade with Pastor Chris Begins Today

Billions are set to experience the supremacy of God’s love and miracle-working power firsthand today as the Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome begins.

The event which is world’s largest online healing crusade will continue till Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 3 PM GMT+1 daily. The Spirit of God will pour forth extravagant blessings, healing, and fecundity to the nations, bringing fulfillment and restoration to all connected to the services.

“Prepare yourself for a miracle and keep your faith expectations high, for God rewards those who diligently seek Him. Renowned for restoring health to millions of people from every race and strata in the Name of Jesus Christ, the program is God’s answer to the cry of the sick and hurting today,” said Mr. Olajide Babasola, who is the head of media, Healing School of Christ Embassy.

Teresa’s life was indelibly changed for good while participating in the program from her home in Canada. For 17 long years, she was in poor health due to hypertension. Three years ago, her condition worsened with the onset of diabetes, arthritis, and liver disease. As a result, she depended on a walker to stand or move around. During the healing services, she experienced a most liberating encounter with the Holy Spirit. Now, she can walk without aid, bend, and get out of bed without any pain. “I am forever grateful for this healing,” she says.

Teresa’s case is not an exception. Countless individuals from different walks of life and nations have shared joyful testimonies about how their participation irrevocably transformed their fate.

Aniket’s testimony is another powerful affirmation of God’s immense healing power available at the Live Healing services. He took part in the program from a healing center in India, hoping for a miracle after suffering from hyperglycemia for eight years. In this condition, he had to deal with various unpleasant symptoms like extreme dehydration, frequent urination, constant weakness, and blurred vision. Pastor Chris ministered to him during the program, and God’s healing power was evident in his body. Today, his blood levels are normal, and he can perform tasks that he couldn’t do before.

You don’t have to suffer anymore; it’s time for you to be permanently free from that pain and affliction. This program is for you. You can receive your miracle today if you will only believe! Participate in the service today from anywhere in the world in your preferred language by logging on to www.healingstreams.tv or all Loveworld Networks.

You can also watch the LIVE broadcast of the services on your local TV and radio stations or the nearest healing center near you. Confirm your attendance now by registering for the program via www.healingstreams.tv/LHS.

Registration is FREE!

Join us today to enjoy revelational teachings on the Word, soul-stirring moments of worship, and intense prayer sessions and ring in extraordinary miracles. The healing streams of God will flow unhindered everywhere, changing lives and impacting blessings.

For further information, please send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call centers these numbers: +27799675852 (South Africa), +234(1)8885066 (Nigeria), +18327249390 (USA), +12896221634 (Canada), +44(0)3331880710 (UK), +919650096633 (Asia), +917794993762 (India).

