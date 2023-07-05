NEMA Lists 14 States That May Experience Huge Flood Soon

From July 4 to July 8, 14 states and 31 towns may see severe rains that might cause flooding, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
This is stated in a statement that is inscribed with Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye’s signature and is from the Lagos territorial office of NEMA.
Farinloye encouraged the pertinent parties in the impacted states to take preventative measures to stop the loss of life and property.
He listed the following states and localities:
Plateau: Langtang, Shendam
Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada
Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame
Delta: Okwe
Kaduna: Kachia
Akwa Ibom: Upenekang
Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola
Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa
Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu
Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi
Borno State: Briyel
Jigawa: Gwaram
Kwara: Jebba
Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora
Farinloye expressed his gratitude to the Federal Ministry of Environment Abuja for sharing the information through the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) Central Hub.
____
