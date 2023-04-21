Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Nigeria Not Defaulting In China Debt Repayment, DMO Claims

Published

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has described as false, a report claiming that Nigeria is defaulting on Chinese loan repayment and risks a penalty amounting to N41.31 billion.

The story, published in some national media, quoted a DMO report, which said Nigeria has failed to fully service its debt to China, that has accumulated to N110.31 billion in the last two years.

According to the report, the China debt stock included the principal and repayment charges. It puts the principal fee from January 2021 to December 2022 at N69 billion ($153.85 million), while the interest charges amounted to N41.3 billion ($92.1 million).

But the DMO, in a rebuttal posted on its website yesterday, urged the general public to ignore the publication describing it as false.

“A closer look at the media publications will show that the body is completely detached from the headline which gives the impression that the publishers may have set out to mislead the public,” the debt office said.

It stressed that Nigeria is fully committed to honouring its debt obligations and has not defaulted on any of its obligations.

As at December 31 2022, Nigeria’s total public debt stock stood at N46.25 trillion.

Many Nigerians have expressed worry over the rising debt stock and a huge percentage of the revenue spent on servicing it.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Nigeria’s Public Debt Rises to N38 Trillion

Nigeria’s total public debt increased quarter-on-quarter by 7.2 per cent or N2.540 trillion to N38.005 trillion in the third quarter of 2021 from N35.565...

December 15, 2021

News

Nigeria’s Debt Hits N32.9 Trillion

Nigeria’s total public debt grew by 2.1 per cent or N693 billion between September and December 2020, bringing the total public debt stock to...

March 16, 2021

News

Nigeria’s Public Debt Stock Rises by N2.38 Trillion in Three Months to N31 Trillion

Nigeria’s total public debt stock increased from N28.628 trillion ($79.303 billion) as at March 31, 2020 to N31.009 trillion ($85.897 Billion) by June 30,...

September 10, 2020

News

DMO to Sack Staff Who Leaked Official Documents

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has vowed to deal with any of its staff responsible for leaking official documents. According to a statement issued...

August 23, 2020

Copyright ©