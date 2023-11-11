Connect with us

NSA Warns Against Violence, Charge Security Agencies On Ethics

Published

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has assured residents of Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo states of security preparedness during the off-cycle elections coming up today.

This is even as he warned against violence by political actors and charged security agencies to adhere to professional code of ethics during the conduct of the exercise.

In a statement by Zakari U. Mijinyawa, the Head, Strategic Communication in the ONSA, Ribadu assured that in line with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security agencies have made adequate preparations to ensure safe, secure and transparent elections.

The NSA, who is the Co-Chair of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security charged all security, intelligence and law enforcement officers deployed on election security duties to conduct themselves creditably, adding that a monitoring system has been established with monitors deployed to the field to collect any evidence of violence and irregularities.

“The NSA vows that there will be severe consequence for anyone who is found to have disrupted the conduct of elections or abused his authority. He admonishes voters in the three states to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, assuring them of adequate protection,” the statement read in part.

