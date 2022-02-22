NSCDC Loses 4 Personnel, Operational Vehicle in Niger Explosion

The Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has lost four gallant officers attached to Shiroro Hydro Power Station, Shiroro, Niger State, Leadership reports.

in a bomb explosion that rocked its operational vehicle.

This sad event is happening less than two months after the command lost seven of its personnel in the course of duty in December 2021.

The director, public relations, national headquarters of the Corps, DCC Odumosu Olusola, confirmed the attack in a press statement .

The NSCDC national spokesperson explained that the tragedy occurred when the affected officers who were on a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday, stepped on a buried land mine which exploded immediately killing all occupants of the van except for the driver who is in a very critical condition.

The statement reads in part, “A bomb explosion rocked an operational vehicle of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, killing four personnel instantly, while the driver of the vehicle who sustained very serious injury during the blast was currently battling for survival.”

Odumosu identified the dead officers as: Mohammed Ibrahim (Assistant Superintendent of Corps 1), Cheche Ahmed (Assistant Superintendent of Corps 11), Yunusa Mahmam (Inspector of Corps), Bala Abdullahi (Corps Assistant 1). He identified the driver who is presently the only survivor as Inspector Bala Adamu.

He added, “the commandant-general of the Corps who is heartbroken has commiserated with the families of the deceased officers and men who paid the supreme price , while in service to their motherland. He assured residents of Niger State of his agency’s resolve and commitment to the ensure maximum security of lives and property without deterrence.”

Recall that this latest attack is also coming barely one month after gunmen in their numbers invaded Galkogo community in Shiroro local government area of the State, killing 11 members of the Joint Security Task Force and unspecified number of villagers.

The attack, it was gathered, started at about 1:00am on Monday and lasted till 6:00am when the gunmen who invaded the affected community were seen moving out with sacks loaded with foodstuffs and other valuables on their motorcycles.

The gunmen who invaded the community in the early hours of Monday on about 50 motorcycles, according to some villagers, first burnt down the three buildings housing the Joint Security Task Force which is under renovation.

The said explosives, from an eyewitness account, was planted round the community by the gunmen. It went off destroying a Hilux Van belonging to the NSCDC while on the way to the community to ascertain the level of destruction by the gunmen.

“The explosion occured along Galadiman Kogo axis in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State at the early hours of Monday morning involving some officers and men of NSCDC Niger Command attached to Shiroro HYDRO Power Station, Shiroro, Niger State on a routine patrol in the early hours of Monday morning when their patrol vehicle stepped on a buried land mine which exploded immediately killing all occupants except the driver who is currently in a very critical condition,” he stated.

