Ohanaeze Youths Slam Uzodinma For Sharing Videos To Discredit Tinubu’s Chief Of Staff

Pan-Igbo youth group, the Ohanaeze Youth Movement has condemned in very strong terms, recent moves by Governor Hope Uzodinma to tarnish the image of President Bola Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila through the circulation of old and rested videos of dispensed disputes.

Apparently in a bid to sustain his rift with House of Representatives member Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and possibly score some cheap points against the Chief of Staff, Uzodinma may have directed his social media team to scandalize the person of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila by sharing videos of an earlier dispute between the Chief of Staff and Ikenga Ugochinyere.

A social media search by our correspondent revealed that the uncomplimentary video post is still up on Ambrose Nwaogwugwu’s Facebook timeline as at news time, and is freely circulated and shared on the Imo Government’s Whatsapp platform named “IMO PROSPERITY GOVT1” by known aides of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Condemning Uzodinma’s assault on the reputation of the Chief of Staff, in the hope that it will set up Ikenga for vituperation, the youth group in a statement signed by its Acting Secretary General, Amb. Anderson Achilike read in part: “To have searched and excavated such videos of many years past, reflects the extent of treachery, mischief, and desperation Uzodinma can go, in his bid to set up Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere for vituperation and possibly take a swipe at the person of the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“As we speak, Uzodinma has mobilized several media men to share the video in which the Head of Uzodinma’s social media team, Ambrose Nwaogwugwu copiously described the Chief of Staff as a ‘convicted felon’.

It is believed that posting of such heavy-worded visuals by Uzodinma’s aide on Social Media, cannot happen without the express directive of the Governor.”

The statement continued:

“Uzodinma’s government has crossed the red line with their payment of online hack writers to use old videos to blackmail President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, who has done no wrong to Uzodinma to deserve such media smudge. This move may have confirmed the statement of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who had warned President Tinubu to be careful of Uzodinma politics of treachery, which he is apparently too old to change from.

“Recall also that the Honourable member had further cautioned that Uzodinma is still suffering from a hangover of his failed Vice Presidential ambition under Senator Ahmed Lawan and may not have forgiven the incumbent President for dashing their ambition .

