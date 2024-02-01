Ondo 2024: Akure South APC Chieftains Convene For Omo’Oba Jimi Odimayo

In preparation for the forthcoming gubernatorial primary in Ondo State, supporters of Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo in Akure South Local Government gathered at the campaign office of the prospective governor today, located adjacent to ‘A’ Division, Akure, Ondo State.

Under the leadership of Hon. Abiodun Kayode (Olu K), the enthusiastic supporters reiterated their unwavering support for Hon. (Prince) Okunjimi Odimayo’s gubernatorial aspirations leading up to the forthcoming primaries. Hon. Kayode praised the supporters for their dedication to Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo’s ambitions, assuring them of greater rewards.

Equally, Hon. Sehindemi Aduwo, State Officio 1 of Ondo APC in his address, underscored Hon. Odimayo’s electoral strength and confidently predicted his victory in the upcoming primary election.

Similarly, Hon. Olayinka Idowu Alabi, former Ondo Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development highlighted Hon. Odimayo’s virtues, describing him as a man with a deep sense of godliness. She shared instances of Odimayo’s philanthropic acts, even during challenging times, and recounted personal experiences, emphasizing Odimayo’s commitment to rewarding loyalty and caring for the welfare of his supporters.

The supporters who are influential leaders in their respective wards expressed their confidence in Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo securing the party’s ticket in the upcoming primaries.

Victor Adedeji,

Media Director to Omo’oba Jimi Odimayo.

January 31, 2024.