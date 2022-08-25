Osinbajo, APC Presidential Aspirants Meet Over Tinubu-Shettima Ticket

Three months after they went head-to-head at the primary for a presidential ticket of All Progressives Congress that eventually produced Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as flagbearer, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and 20 other aspirants will meet again in Abuja on August 31, Punch reports.

The development is coming on the heels of Tinubu’s reported dalliance with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, which made screaming headlines again when the two met in London two days ago.

The alleged pact between the two is coming to light following weeks of speculation and moves shrouded in secrecy.

Wike had attended the meeting with his allies including Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, among others.

Tinubu, who had come under heavy criticism over his preference for a Muslim-Muslim ticket, is seeking to bolster his chances at the February 28 presidential poll by luring Wike to his camp.

His choice of Shettima has created mixed feelings in the camp of the APC with several former aspirants and party chieftains feeling left out of his campaign plan.

A statement issued on Thursday by the media team of APC’s youngest aspirant, Dr. Nicolas Felix, disclosed that virtually all the aspirants who participated in the last presidential convention would converge in Abuja next week.

The statement partly read, “The special invitation to the strategic meeting of all 2023 APC presidential aspirants, which will be held at Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 by 2pm is to brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies that will carry every Nigerian along and address the challenges bedevilling our country.”

Among those expected to be in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

There would also be five serving governors, namely Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Ben Ayade (Cross River) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti).

Others are Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Ogun State governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun; a serving senator, Ajayi Boroffice; former Zamfara governor, Ahmad Sani; former Imo State governor and serving senator, Rochas Okorocha; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; fiery cleric, Tunde Bakare; Pastor and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix; former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female among them, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

The aspirants ’ last outing together was the APC Presidential primary which held at Eagle Square from June 7 to 10.

