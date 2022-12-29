Pele Dies: Greatest Footballer Of All Time Passes Away

Pele, the Brazilian who has long been considered the greatest footballer of all time, has died at the age of 82, Daily Mail reports.

The legendary figure, a man who transcended his sport and was a global icon, learned that his colon cancer had advanced on December 21 and was told he would be kept in hospital over Christmas – with the iconic forward needing treatment for cardiac and renal dysfunction.

Previously he had been admitted to the hospital on November 30 with swelling all over his body and ‘decompensated heart failure’ before passing away a month on after receiving palliative care

The Brazilian is widely regarded as the greatest footballer ever to have lived, following an incredible career.

Pele is the only player ever to have won the World Cup three times, including at the age of just 17.

He posted on social media on his his 82nd birthday on October 23, when he said he was ‘in good health’

Pele was one of the most influential people of the 20th Century, and one of the first black global sports icons .

