Policeman Crushed to Death Inside Gbenga Daniels’ Residence

Sergeant Leke Ogunsola, a policeman attached to Gbenga Daniel, was, on Tuesday, killed in an accident, which occurred in the Sagamu residence of the two-term governor of Ogun, Daily Trust reports.

Ogunsola was reportedly opening the gate when it “bounced back” and knocked him down.

He was reportedly rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, but described it as an accident.

“That was an accident. He was opening the gate and the gate bounced back and the driver mistakenly hit him with the gate. It’s an accident, it can happen to anybody,” Oyeyemi said.

He said the Command had sent a condolence message to the family of the deceased.

Daniel in a statement issued by his Media office, said he was not at Sagamu when the incident happened.

He said the matter “is under investigation” as he called for prayers for the “dearly departed and the loved ones left behind.”

The statement reads “On Saturday, 19th February, 2022, one of the Security Details assigned to the residence of former Governor Gbenga Daniel, Leke Ogunsola was involved in an accident at the security gate of the premises. He was immediately taken to the hospital, and then referred to Babcock Hospital in Ilishan.

“He was alive and responding as he walked his way to treatment all through until he unfortunately passed on later in the day.

“The former Governor who was not in Sagamu as at the time of the incident was duly informed and he has been in touch with the deceased family through Police Authorities.

“The matter is under investigation. We call for prayers for the dearly departed and the loved ones left behind. May his soul rest in peace.”

