Pope Francis Rallies Businesses, Politicians, Others On Climate Change

Pope Francis issued a call to action on climate change on Wednesday, expressing his concern at the lack of focus that governments, corporations, and denialists are giving to this pressing issue.

One of the most important issues facing the world community is climate change, according to the spiritual authority of the Catholic Church in his most recent Apostolic Exhortation, “Laudate Deum” (Praise God). The Pope emphasized the importance of moving away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources like wind and solar energy. He criticized the modest progress made in this area and urged decision-makers to act more forcefully.

The Pope has also criticised the belief that climate change is only an ecological or “green” issue, emphasizing that it is a problem that affects people’s lives, health, and well-being. He has urged people to take the issue seriously and make the necessary changes to protect the planet from further harm.

The “Laudate Deum” serves as an update to the Catholic Church’s widely-praised environmental encyclical “Laudato Si’” from 2015. The encyclical called for an “ecological conversion” and denounced environmental destruction, social injustice, and consumerism. As an essential teaching letter of the Catholic Church, an encyclical carries significant weight and influence. The Pope’s call to action on climate change is a clear indication of the seriousness of the issue and the need for immediate and decisive action.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.