Public Misconduct: CCT Boss Knows Fate April 26

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed April 26, 2022, for judgement in a suit instituted against the Senate by the chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr Danladi Yakubu Umar, seeking to stop Senate from probing him on an alleged public misconduct, Leadership reports.

The court fixed the date after Danladi and the four defendants in the matter adopted their final processes.

The four defendants in the matter are the Senate, Senate President, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The CCT chairman in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 671/2021 is challenging the powers of the Senate to investigate him in an alleged assault perpetrated against a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja.

In the suit filed by his lawyer, Mr Sunday Edward, the plaintiff is asking the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Senate, its members and agents from conducting or continuing to conduct investigations into the allegations of assault leveled against him via a petition submitted to the Senate.

Specifically, the plaintiff wants the court to determine whether the alleged case of assault which took place at Banex Plaza in Abuja on March 29, 2021 formed part of the matters the Senate is constitutionally empowered to investigate.

