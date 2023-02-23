Security Atmosphere Right For Presidential, NASS Elections – Security Council

The National Security Council (NSC) has expressed satisfaction with the level of security across the country, insisting that the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold as scheduled, in a safe atmosphere, Leadership reports.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the meeting of the council presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to them, the members of the council expressed satisfaction with the situation and agreed that the elections are good to go.

Malami said the meeting was fully briefed by the Chief of Defence Staff, the three Service Chiefs, the IGP and heads of other security agencies, about their readiness to provide the necessary security back-up for the Saturday’s polls.

He said flowing from this, the Council gave a marching order that the February 25 elections should hold as planned.

According to him, the Council’s meeting was a follow-up to earlier meetings of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Council of States held last week to affirm the readiness of the electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police and other security agencies to go ahead with the general elections in the country.

“Now out of desire to further consolidate and appraise the comprehensive and general preparation of the system, relating to the conduct of the election, this meeting, which is third in series of appraising and reviewing the state of preparedness is called upon by the President, which is the National Security Council meeting.

“At the National Security Council meeting, briefings were made by security agencies generally and service chiefs. National Security Adviser made submission; Chief of Defense Staff made one; Chief of Army Staff made submission; Chief of Naval Staff made submission, Chief of Air Staff did; Inspector-General of Police, who incidentally is equally addressing you, made submission; Director-General, State Security Service did; and indeed DG NIA and CDI all made submissions.

“The summary and conclusion of all submissions was to the effect that the system is wholeheartedly ready for the conduct of the election and arising there from, the position of the government, the position of the President is to the effect that the election is holding of the 25th day of February, 2023 and Mr. President and the National Security Council are happy with the preparations on the ground and wholehearted arrangements are put in place in that direction.

“So we have been mandated, arising from the conclusions of the Security Council meetings to now brief you accordingly, but the summary of it, the conclusion of it, the resolution of the Council, is to the effect that the elections are holding and there is no going back about it,” Malami said.

Also speaking, the IGP, Usman Baba, reeled out the instructions given to security agencies to make the elections credible, peaceful and acceptable, including ensuring that Nigerians have an atmosphere where they can go out to cast their votes without intimidation, as well as provide adequate security to INEC, its staff and materials, among others.

“As for specific instructions, yes we have specific instructions. The specific instruction is that we must ensure that Nigerians are allowed to come out and exercise their franchise or vote the leaders of their choice and for that we must create a conducive environment or atmosphere for Nigerians to exercise their right.

“We must also provide protection for INEC materials and officials to do their work. We must ensure that before, during and after the election, whatever fallback it is, we do not have people who will take the laws their hands and if there is any, we should be able to check within the quickest possible means to ensure that it does not snowball into a bigger crisis,” IGP Baba disclosed.

Responding to a question about allegation against governors inciting violence over the cash scarcity crisis, Baba said: “we are investigating. Whoever does anything can be investigated, but for him to be prosecuted, there are people who have immunity, I think that is some of the reasons, but that will not stop us from cautioning them, from warning them and from advising them and we are doing so. That’s for incitement by governors.”

On the presence of military men on the streets of Lagos and Abeokuta in Ogun State, following recent unrest in both places, Baba said “these are joint operations, aimed at stabilizing the internal security order before the election, these are not operations that are targeted at the election.

“But it is targeted at stabilizing the situation, especially the one that came up as a result of the currency swap or whatever we can call it, where people go on vandalizing, destroying and even committing arson and so on and so forth,” he explained.

