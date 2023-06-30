Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Service Chiefs: Military Sets Monday As Deadline For Generals To Retire

Published

The newly appointed service chiefs’ senior officers have been given till Monday by the Defence Headquarters to voluntarily retire from the military.

The directive, which was included in a memo dated June 26 and signed by Maj Gen Y. Yahaya on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, was given to senior officers in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Navy, including generals, brigadiers-general, air vice marshals, and rear admirals.

According to military tradition, when a junior officer is appointed as a service chief, it is customary for senior officials who are appointed before him or her to resign.

Senior military officers are thought to be unlikely to follow commands from their juniors.

The new service chiefs are Maj Gen Christopher Musa who is the Chief of Defence Staff; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla while Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar was appointed the Chief of Air Staff.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Some Repentant Boko Haram Fighters Have Ulterior Motive – Army Chief

The Theatre Commander of the Nigerian Army’s ‘Operation Hadin Kai’, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has said that some ‘repentant’ Boko Haram sect members, who have...

December 9, 2021

News

ISWAP Fighters Are Foreigners Coming to Invade Nigeria—Army

The Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, has described the Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) as “terrorists coming to invade our country”....

September 23, 2021

News

Service Chiefs Honour Senate’s Invite, Briefs Lawmakers on Security Crisis

The Service Chiefs have honoured the invite of the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the security situation in the country. Present at the...

May 6, 2021

News

Service Chiefs Delaying Defence, Vaccine Supplementary Spending – FG

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on Wednesday gave an indication that the Federal Government would spend N296bn on COVID-19...

April 1, 2021

Copyright ©