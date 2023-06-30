Service Chiefs: Military Sets Monday As Deadline For Generals To Retire

The newly appointed service chiefs’ senior officers have been given till Monday by the Defence Headquarters to voluntarily retire from the military.

The directive, which was included in a memo dated June 26 and signed by Maj Gen Y. Yahaya on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, was given to senior officers in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Navy, including generals, brigadiers-general, air vice marshals, and rear admirals.

According to military tradition, when a junior officer is appointed as a service chief, it is customary for senior officials who are appointed before him or her to resign.

Senior military officers are thought to be unlikely to follow commands from their juniors.

The new service chiefs are Maj Gen Christopher Musa who is the Chief of Defence Staff; the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla while Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar was appointed the Chief of Air Staff.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.