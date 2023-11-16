Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

There’s No Place In Gaza We Won’t Reach – Netanyahu

Published

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday there is no safe place for the Hamas militants behind the October 7 attacks and “no place in Gaza” the army wouldn’t reach.

“They told us we wouldn’t reach the outskirts of Gaza City and we did, they told us we wouldn’t enter Al-Shifa (hospital) and we did,” he said hours after troops raided the territory’s biggest hospital.

“There is no place in Gaza that we won’t reach.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

‘Israel Has No Better Friend Than US’: Biden Congratulates New PM Bennett

US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a...

June 14, 2021

News

Israel Appoints New Mossad Chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a new head of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, a key post in the Jewish state’s...

May 24, 2021

News

Netanyahu Hails Gaza Operation as ‘Exceptional Success’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Friday hailed Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Palestinian armed groups in Gaza as an “exceptional success”, after a ceasefire to end...

May 21, 2021

News

I Was Not Elected to Do Small Things – Trump

US President Donald Trump has said he was not elected to do small things. Trump, who stated this in a live broadcast on Tuesday...

January 28, 2020

Copyright ©