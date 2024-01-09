Traditional rulers must be part of our solutions” – Gov Kefas

The governor of Taraba state, Dr Agbu Kefas, has reiterated the need for synergy between local council chairmen and traditional rulers. He stressed that as community leaders, the monarchs must be playing central roles in finding lasting solutions to challenges. He said the main motivation for carrying them along is because governance is not a “one man’s business” as their input has become very necessary.

Governor Kefas made these assertions Tuesday after the tour of some projects to be executed in Takum local government. Dr. Kefas had conducted top government officials, security heads and traditional rulers to projects principally spearheaded by former minister of defence, General TY Danjuma in his hometown.

The projects included a University, the Kashimbilla-Takum road, a diagnostic center and the airport, among others.

Traditional rulers across the state were fully briefed on each of the projects by engineers handling them.

Many of the traditional rulers who spoke at the sites expressed optimism that the projects will turn around many of the ills facing the state. They commended the efforts of General Danjuma and pledged their commitment to his developmental efforts.

In his remarks, Governor Kefas said all the projects were geared towards community development. He charged the traditional rulers to work with Chairmen to take full control of redirecting the energies of young people. He said this is how crimes may be curtailed.

Top government officials on the trip included Secretary to the state government Bar. Gebon Kataps, Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeji Williams mni, members of the House of Assembly from Takum, Hon John Lamba, Hon Abubakar Ibrahim; Commissioners from Takum, Joseph Joshua, Yakubu S Yakubu. Others are Commissioner of Information, Hajiya Zainab Jalingo, Commissioner of environment, Mrs Aisha Barde, Commissioner of Social Justice, Filister Musa and Commissioner of Health, Dr. Bodiya. Also on the entourage are former House of Representatives member, Hon. Kabiru Jalo and Charles Maijankai

Emmanuel Bello

Special Adviser Media and Digital Communications.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.