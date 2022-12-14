Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Ban TikTok

Published

Lawmakers of the United States Senate have introduced a bill to ban the use of the popular social media platform, Tiktok, in the country, Punch reports.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of the Senate Intelligence Committee, stated that the app was not just about creating videos, but it served as a major tool in the hands of the Chinese Government to obtain sensitive data from Americans.

“This is about an app that is collecting data on tens of millions of American children and adults every day,” he wrote in a statement shared on Tuesday.

He added, “We know it’s used to manipulate feeds and influence elections. We know it answers to the People’s Republic of China. There is no more time to waste on meaningless negotiations with a CCP-puppet company. It is time to ban Beijing-controlled TikTok for good.”

The proposed legislation, in general, is aimed at protecting “Americans from the threat posed by certain foreign adversaries using current or potential future social media companies that those foreign adversaries control to surveil Americans, learn sensitive data about Americans, or spread influence campaigns, propaganda, and censorship.”

However, the bill mentions TikTok and its parent company, Bytedance, as well as other subsidiaries of the company, as social media platforms of particular concern.

The new bill follows a flurry of actions already taken by Republican-led states. States like Texas, South Dakota, and Maryland, have all moved to restrict the use of Tiktok on government-owned devices.

Similarly, the US military, the State Department, and the Department of Homeland Security have all restricted the app from operating on their computer devices.

Shortly before the end of his tenure, former president Donald Trump issued an executive order to ban the app unless it was sold to an American company. The order was challenged in court and was later overturned by the incumbent Biden administration.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

TikTok Suspends Posting of New Videos From Russia

Social media giant TikTok announced Sunday it is suspending the posting of all video content from Russia in order to keep its employees safe...

March 7, 2022

News

Italy Probes ‘TikTok Challenge’ Death Of 10-Year-Old Girl

Italian prosecutors have opened a probe into the accidental death of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly took part in a “blackout challenge” on the...

January 22, 2021

News

Tik Tok Owner to Sue the U.S. for Unfair Treatment

Beijing, Aug 7 (Prensa Latina) The Chinese internet company ByteDance reported today that it will sue the United States government for unfair treatment, in...

August 7, 2020

News

China Warns U.S. of Consequences of Demanding Sale of TikTok to U.S. Company

Beijing has urged Washington to refrain from setting an example that other countries could follow against U.S. businesses by demanding that Chinese video-sharing platform...

August 4, 2020

Copyright ©