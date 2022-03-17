US to Send Drones, Anti-Aircraft Weapons to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden says his country is sending more anti-aircraft, anti-armor weapons, and drones to Ukraine, Daily Trust reports.

This is to boost Ukraine in the war against Russia.

While announcing the move, Biden assured Ukraine of America’s support in its war with Russia.

“We’re going to give Ukraine the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead,” Biden said.

“These are direct transfers of equipment from our Department of Defense to the Ukrainian military to help them as they fight against this invasion,” says Biden, who also announces US help for Ukraine to acquire “additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems.”

A total of $2 billion aid has reportedly been sent to Ukraine since Biden took office more than a year ago.

According to The Times of Israel, about $1 billion in aid was given to Ukraine by US last week.

Earlier in a video address to members of US Congress, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine made a plea for the US and West to provide more help to save his country.

