We Found Many Foreign-Trained Graduates Unqualified, Says NYSC

National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said during the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Streams I and II Orientation programs, field officers detected a good number of corps members, especially those claiming to be foreign-trained, with shocking inability to defend their supposed educational qualifications.

Director General, NYSC, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Kaku Fadah, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch C pre-mobilisation workshop.

“During our maiden meeting with registrars of corps-producing institutions in Nigeria held in April 2022, they made commitments regarding the strengthening of their data security,’’ the DG said.

His words: “Permit me to use this forum to once again voice out our concern about the declining quality of graduates being presented for mobilization. During the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Streams I and II Orientation programs, our field officers detected a good number of Prospective Corps Members (PCMs), especially those claiming to be foreign trained, with shocking inability to defend their supposed educational qualifications.

“Series of confessions were extracted from them, and these will hopefully assist us in carrying out further investigations. You will agree with me that there is the compelling need for school managers and other stakeholders in education to rise to the occasion and nip this problem in the bud,” he said.

Brigadier General Fadah warned that; “for the avoidance of doubt, we remain unwavering in our determination to block attempted presentation of unqualified persons for National Service.

“This informed the choice of the theme of this workshop, “Stemming Fraudulent Enlistment in the Mobilization Process: Time for Drastic Action to Arrest the Menace.” We, therefore, count on the support of all stakeholders in this regard.

We expect that, amongst other steps, the institutions will always ensure that only credible officers are entrusted with the task of the handing data of their graduates being processed for mobilization,” Fada said.

