134 Nigerians Stranded in Sudan Arrive in Abuja

134 Nigerians who had been stranded in Sudan have returned to the country.

They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 10:00 am on Sunday via Air Sudan.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this in a tweet, noting that all 134 evacuees had tested Negative to the coronavirus before they departed Khartoum today.

According to NIDCOM, they will, however, proceed on 14 day- self-isolation as mandated by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, more Nigerians stranded in France and some European countries as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are expected back home today.

The evacuees will depart Paris with Air France flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The exercise was coordinated by the Nigerian mission in France and monitored by NIDCOM.

