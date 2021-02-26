2023 Presidency: BUA Group Chairman’s Presidential Campaign Posters Flood Kano

Campaign posters of the Chairman of BUA Group , Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, have flooded the city of Kano, indicating his interest under the banner of main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party PDP.

The posters sighted in various parts of Kano Metropolis on Wednesday may yet be a strong indicator that the business mogul would throw his hat into the ring for the 2023 presidential race.

Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri, a Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the PDP and Minister of Police Affairs under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan recently said in an interview that the presidential ticket of the party will be zoned to the North due to an understanding to that effect.

While some party members are in support of a norther ticket, it is understood that there are those who oppose it.

BUA Group Chairman will be eligible to contest for the presidency under PDP if eventually zoning to the North holds sway in the party.

See pictures below:

