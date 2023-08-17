“Hope Wike Won’t Demolish PDP Secretariat,” Reactions Follow Ministerial Portfolios

Ministerial portfolios were revealed on Wednesday by president Bola Tinubu.

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, was chosen by Tinubu as the Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) Minister, and Festus Keyamo was named as the ministry’s minister for aviation.

As expected, the portfolios have attracted mixed and diverse reactions from Nigerians on social media.

While some are happy with the appointments, others are critical of the portfolios some got.

One of the ministers who is trending on social media is Wike, who contested the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

He had indicated interest in emerging presidential running mate but Atiku overlooked him. The new FCT Minister had drawn the battle line with the opposition party since then.

In a post via X, formally Twitter, Joe Abah, a former director-general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, said Wike as FCT minister would make the city centre bubble at night.

“If it’s true that Wike is the new FCT Minister, it would mean that he’ll be the first southerner to be FCT Minister. It will also mean that his band is back with a bang. Abuja gardens will no longer need to close by 7pm because Wike will come with his 40-year-old whiskey.”

Writing via @adeniyisegun114, one Adeniyi Seugun, said he would not be surprised if Wike orders the demolition of PDP national secretariat.

“I won’t be surprised if @GovWike ended up demolishing the @OfficialPDPNig unfinished national secretariat,” @adeniyisegun114.

