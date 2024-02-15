Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Wike Places N20m Bounty On Criminals In FCT

Published

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has placed a #20million bounty on any criminal caught in the FCT

Wike made the declaration during the parade of suspects of kidnappings, one Chance and other criminalities by the FCT police command in Abuja

He explained that on no account should criminality persist in Abuja, stating that in a couple of days, the police and other security agencies will receive more communication gadgets for intelligence gathering and other equipment needed to carry out their duties effectively

According to reports over the last three years, close to 50 kidnap cases have been recorded in Abuja, involving over 200 individuals.

Last month, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner for Public Complaint Dalhatu Ezekiel asked the Federal Government to prioritise the area’s security situation and immediately declare a state of emergency

He had also called on the FCT Minister Wike to suspend all projects currently ongoing if need be to address this pertinent issue that involves the lives of FCT residents.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2024 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Related

News

Rivers: We’ll Know Who’s Who At The Right Time — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has said when it’s time for politics “we will know who is who”. Wike said...

January 8, 2024

News

N50bn Of N61.55bn FCT Supplementary Budget Released — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says the Federal Government has released N50bn of FCT’s supplementary budget to complete ongoing...

January 5, 2024

News

Rivers: Court Stops INEC From Conducting Election To Replace 27 Defected Lawmakers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission from conducting by-elections for the 27 defected Peoples Democratic Party’s...

December 18, 2023

News

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Supporting Wike, Ijaw Group Alleges

The President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has expressed dismay that President Bola Tinubu has refused to caution the Minister of...

December 15, 2023

Copyright ©