Wike Places N20m Bounty On Criminals In FCT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike has placed a #20million bounty on any criminal caught in the FCT

Wike made the declaration during the parade of suspects of kidnappings, one Chance and other criminalities by the FCT police command in Abuja

He explained that on no account should criminality persist in Abuja, stating that in a couple of days, the police and other security agencies will receive more communication gadgets for intelligence gathering and other equipment needed to carry out their duties effectively

According to reports over the last three years, close to 50 kidnap cases have been recorded in Abuja, involving over 200 individuals.

Last month, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner for Public Complaint Dalhatu Ezekiel asked the Federal Government to prioritise the area’s security situation and immediately declare a state of emergency

He had also called on the FCT Minister Wike to suspend all projects currently ongoing if need be to address this pertinent issue that involves the lives of FCT residents.

