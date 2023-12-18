Rivers: Court Stops INEC From Conducting Election To Replace 27 Defected Lawmakers

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission from conducting by-elections for the 27 defected Peoples Democratic Party’s lawmakers.

The lawmakers whose seats have been declared vacant by the state’s party chapter include the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, and 26 others said to be loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike who defected to the All Progressives Congress on December 11.

Others are Hon. Dumle Maol, Hon. Major Jack, Hon. Linda Somiari-Stewart, Hon. Franklin Nwaboshi, Hon. Christopher Ofiks, Hon. Azeru Opara, Hon. Olabo George; Hon. Tonye Adoki, Hon. Granville Wellington; Hon. Mgbar Bernard; Hon. John Dominic Iderima and Hon. Queen Williams.

And Hon. Loolo Opuende; Hon. Abbey Peter, Hon. Igwe Aforji; Hon. Justina Emeji, Hon. Ignatius Onwuka; Hon. Chimezie Nwankwo, Hon. Lemchi Nyeche; Hon. Barile Nwakoh, Hon. Emelia Amadi; Hon. Nkemjika Ezekwe; Hon. Davids Okobiriari; Hon. Nwankwo Sylvanus; Hon. Gerald Oforji and Hon. Wami Solomon.

In a suit marked FHC/AB3/CS/1681/23 in which the lawmakers are the plaintiffs while INEC; Peoples Democratic Party, Rivers state House of Assembly, Clerk Rivers State House of Assembly; Inspector General of Police and the Department of State Services are 1st to 5th respondents.

The lawmakers had sought an order restraining the 1 Defendants/Respondents, and either 3rd by themselves, their officials, officers, servants, agents, servants, staff, or privies from declaring vacant or taking any steps to declare vacant their seats.

They also asked the court to stop INEC from conducting fresh elections to fill their seats pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In the judgment delivered on December 15, Justice Donatus Okorowo also issued an interim order stopping the first respondent from conducting a fresh election pending the determination of the case.

The Certified True Copies of the judgment sighted on Monday by our correspondent partly read, “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st and 3rd Defendants/Respondents, either by themselves, their officials, officers, servants, agents, servants, staff, or privies (anyhow so-called), from declaring vacant or taking any steps whatsoever to declare vacant the seats of the Plaintiffs/Applicants at the Rivers State House of Assembly; from withdrawing the Plaintiff/Applicants’ respective Certificates of Return and from conducting fresh elections to fill in the seats of the Plaintiffs/Applicants at the Rivers State House of Assembly, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent from conducting fresh elections to fill the seats of the Plaintiffs/Applicants in the Rivers State House of Assembly, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

